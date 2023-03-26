Justine Bateman as a younger actress.

Actress Justine Bateman has opened up about the stigma of ageing in the public eye without cosmetic intervention.

Bateman, 57, was a sitcom star in the 1980s, and she’s also the sister of actor Jason Bateman. She has been in the spotlight since she was a teen.

During a chat on Nine’s 60 Minutes, the actress and director got candid about the internet’s interest in her face.

Bateman revealed that she didn’t even realise people were obsessed with her natural face until she googled herself.

“I needed to google something, and I googled my name Justine Bateman, and an autocomplete came up which said ‘looks old,’ and I was like, ‘What!’”

Bateman admitted that she then trolled through the photos and found them enlightening.

“I looked at the pictures they had as evidence and couldn’t see what they were talking about,” she said.

Despite the internet’s feelings about Bateman’s face, she is encouraging women to stop worrying about their appearance as they age.

“Forget about your face! That is what I’m saying. Get rid of the fear that your face being wrinkled is going to ruin a bunch of opportunities for you,” she remarked.

For Bateman, she feels like her career is just starting as she’s gone from being an actress to a director.

Still, Bateman does admit sometimes she looks in the mirror and wonders what she’d look like if she got plastic surgery. But she reveals that she loves how she looks now too much to sacrifice that for the sake of looking younger.

US actress Justine Bateman. Photo / Instagram

“I’d erase not only all the authority I have now, but I like feeling that I’m a different person now than what I was at 20.

“I like looking in the mirror seeing evidence that I’m older,” she explained.

Bateman is refreshingly happy with the way she looks and no longer cares what people think.

“I just don’t give a sh*t. I think I look rad, I think my face represents who I am, and I like it.”

Bateman’s not the only star embracing her natural looks as she gets older.

During a recent red-carpet appearance, actress, Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, revealed that she was finally done being critical of herself.

Jamie Lee Curtis is thriving. Photo / Getty Images

“My goal in life as an old lady is just to say, relax. You are enough,” she said.

Meanwhile, Helen Mirren, 77, shared that she’s enjoying challenging the idea of what an older woman is supposed to look like by growing out silver locks.

British actress Helen Mirren. AP

Mirren also added that she’s in no rush to change the style. “I think I’ll stick with it for a little while. It will come off eventually. But I’m enjoying it, it’s pretty radical,” she shared.



