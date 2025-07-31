Justin Timberlake performing in Italy, on June 2, 2025. Photo / AFP

Pop star Justin Timberlake has announced that he has Lyme disease, a condition he described as “relentlessly debilitating”.

The 44-year-old former NSYNC frontman, whose world tour has just wrapped up, took to Instagram in reflective mood.

“This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding and, at times, gruelling experience,” he said of a tour that was criticised by some fans as being lacklustre.

“Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease – which I don’t say so you feel bad for me – but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.

“Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”