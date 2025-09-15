Justin faced backlash earlier this year after confessing he had told his wife “she would never be on the cover of Vogue”.

“Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even”, he wrote, to fans’ disbelief.

The couple celebrated seven years of marriage on September 13, despite enduring speculation about the state of their relationship.

In July last year, Hailey was candid with W Magazine about the impact the rumours have had on her mental health.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced,” she said.

“It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

Justin famously dated Selena Gomez during the 2010s, a relationship that has had a lasting impact on the public consciousness.

PEOPLE dates the pair’s partnership to 2011, continuing on and off for around eight years - right up until Justin married Hailey in 2018.

Over the years, Selena and Hailey’s social media interactions have stoked stories of a rift, with both having liked negative content about one another.

Hailey has denied that she and Justin were ever involved during his relationship with Selena, telling Call Her Daddy it was “all love” between her and the former Disney actress.