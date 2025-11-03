He said: “They were like ‘Justin is not as exuberant. He will never be his exuberant self ever again. He’s lost his charisma.’ I was like, ‘What? I just played basketball last night, I’m just tired’.”

He went on: “And we’re talking about emotional things.

“And I start getting in my head, like ‘Ma, did I lose my charisma? My exuberance?’ I have a zest for life … It just sucks that you can have a million people say the nicest thing and then the one comment gets in there.”

Last month, Bieber insisted he doesn’t need “healing” after a lengthy and heartfelt Instagram post from his mother Pattie Mallette who revealed she is always “cheering” and “praying” for her son.

“I declare freedom, strength, clarity and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain — be broken in Jesus’ name," she wrote on September 22.

“Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS.

“Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT. Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord.

“Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree. [sic]”

A couple of weeks later, Bieber responded in the comments under the post, dismissing the concerns.

He quipped: “Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong.”

It’s not clear what Mallette was referring to in her original post.

Over the summer, the pop star discussed his faith, and revealed he “wouldn’t be able” to get through the day without love from Jesus.

Bieber - who is married to model Hailey Bieber, 28, with whom he has 14-month-old son Jack Blues - wrote on Instagram: “Grateful for a new day. Grateful for Jesus...

“He meets me every morning with forgiveness and love that I truly don’t deserve...

“So grateful that he gives this love so freely, so graciously...

“Wouldn’t be able to get thru the day without his love. It meets me at my lowest. [sic]”