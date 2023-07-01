Whether you're working or home with your kids, the holidays don't have to be hectic. Photo / Getty Images

Parents, the time has come: the school holidays are here and so are the downpours.

Between juggling time off work and finding entertaining activities for your kids, the two-week school vacation can feel like a journey you simply don’t want to take.

And while many may prefer to keep their little ones away from screens as much as possible, in the wintertime, it can feel like the only viable option to keep the household sane. Especially when the rain means you can’t put a puffer on your little one and send them outdoors for an energy-releasing run around.

So, if you find yourself giving in to the “Mum, can we go to the movies?” or “Dad, can I use your Disney+ account?”, here are our top 10 picks for the best shows and movies to watch these holidays.

Big screen adventures

Elemental

Disney's Elemental. Photo / Supplied

The recently released Disney film follows a city where nature’s elements live together. Fire, water, land and air all have their own neighbourhoods, that is until a fiery girl and go-with-the-flow guy form an unexpected friendship and discover they aren’t so different after all. What happens next is a heartwarming story of friendship and self-discovery.

Coming in at one hour and 42 minutes, it may be slightly too long for your restless toddler but rated PG, it could be an easy win for your 5 to 8-year-old kids who are past the afternoon nap phase but need some down time.

Rating: PG

Length: 1hr 42 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas now

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse

Peni (Kimiko Glen), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage) in Sony Pictures Animation's SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE. Photo / Columbia pictures

If your little munchkin is a Spidey fan, chances are you’ve already heard about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, but if not, let us fill in the gaps - spiderweb free. He’s reunited with Gwen Stacey and now Spider-Man is ready to take on the Multiverse. Meeting Spider-People of all sorts, our favourite neighbourhood super hero must take on a new threat and save the people he loves most.

Rated PG and coming in at two hours and 16 minutes long, there is one thing you need to know before going into this film: bring all the snacks. Popcorn and a fizzy drink simply aren’t enough.

Rating: PG

Length: 2hr and 16 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas now

Cats in the Museum

Cats in the Museum is in cinemas now. Photo / Supplied

If your kids like mysteries and they love cats then this could be the film for you. From the makers of Ice Age 2 and the hit kid’s film, Pets, Cats in the Museum is a heartwarming tale of friendship, romance and family as Vincent the cat and his friend Maurice the mouse find themselves a home and a family at the Hermitage Museum and take down a sneaky looter who tries to steal the Mona Lisa.

It’s not too long, so this is the perfect film for any youngster embarking on their first cinema experience.

Rating: G

Length: 1hr and 19 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas now

The Little Mermaid

'The Little Mermaid'.

Chances are you’ve seen The Little Mermaid before or at least know the plot of the film. It’s a tale (or should we say tail) as old as time and now it’s finally been turned into a live-action film.

Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and one of our favourite comedic actresses, Melissa McCarthy, as Ursula, the two-hour-long film is full of captivating visuals and a heart-string tugging storyline.

Perfect for any princess-loving little girl or boy, they won’t feel out of place wearing their sparkly dress and tiara as they sing along and munch on some snacks at the PG-rated film.

Rating: PG

Length: 2hrs and 15 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas now

Transformers: Rise of the Beast

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Optimus Primal, Cheetor, Wheeljack and Arcee in a scene from "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." (Paramount via AP)

If you have an action-loving teen in your house, Transformers: Rise of the Beast could be the perfect school holiday film for them. Rated M and running for two hours and seven minutes, the film sees Optimus Prime and the Autobots face their biggest challenge yet: a new threat has landed on planet Earth and it’s capable of destroying the entire planet. But there is one super team that can save it and it’s the powerful Transformers faction.

Staring Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson and Ron Perlman, the film has earned rave reviews from fans.

Rating: M

Length: 2hrs and 7 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas now

Small screen streaming

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark. Photo / Netflix

Available on Netflix, this colour-filled, magical series welcomes back My Little Pony fans to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere - and we mean everywhere. Following friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch, the plot is full of fun and exciting adventure making it the perfect watch for any bored kids at home.

With four seasons and plenty of episodes to choose from, it’s the ideal show to put on during a rainy afternoon. Build a pillow fort, grab all the soft toys and park up with a snack plate, giving you enough time to catch up on those work emails.

Rating: G

Where to watch: Netflix

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is available on Neon. Photo / Supplied

If your kids were a fan of the beloved books, this is the perfect option during these winter holidays, but if you’re not familiar with this sweet tale of friendship, let us fill you in. The story follows Josh - a young boy who recently moved to New York City with his family - struggling to find his place in his new home. Then he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile hiding in his attic.

Lyle loves baths, caviar and great music and he and Josh become quick friends. There’s lots of light-hearted humour and fun until the unlikely friends must face their evil neighbour Mr Grumps after he threatens the singing crocodile’s existence. Perfect for kids and adults alike, you’ll find yourself singing along to the catchy tunes for weeks to come.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Neon

Bluey

Bluey has secured its spot as a favourite for preschoolers. Photo / Supplied

If you have kids under 5, chances are you’ve heard about Bluey. The animated show has been a massive hit with preschoolers and follows an inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog named Bluey who loves to play. Turning everyday family life into extraordinary and hilarious adventures, the show has what feels like endless episodes that go for seven minutes each. The school holidays are the perfect time to catch up before the new season rolls out later this year.

Bluey first aired in 2018 and quickly became a fan favourite with plenty of merchandise created. So if the show doesn’t entertain your kids enough, a trip to The Warehouse for a Bluey lunchbox might. When in doubt, turn to presents.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: TVNZ+

Tiny World

Tiny World is narrated by Paul Rudd and follows some of the world's smallest creatures. Photo / Apple TV+

While learning might be the last thing your kids - or teens - want to do these school holidays, it doesn’t mean you have to boycott it completely. Subtly keep their minds alert and active by switching on Tiny World.

Narrated by Paul Rudd, the series explores the world of nature’s tiny creatures. Following small birds, insects and animals, the series - which has two seasons - highlights the extraordinary measures these tiny wonders do to survive. With surprising stories and incredible videography, the show will surely captivate even your most learning-avoidant child.

Rating: G

Where to watch: Apple TV+

The Kardashians

The Kardashians show is available on Disney+. Photo / Hulu

If you have a pre-teen or a teenager in your home, especially one who is deeply, deeply invested in pop culture, you don’t need us to tell you that The Kardashians is going to be a hit these school holidays. Following along Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie as well as the family matriarch Kris Jenner and all the beloved family friends in between, the show (thankfully) just dropped its new latest series.

With dramatic twists and turns, following the famous family as they face real-life challenges, the show will be a welcome distraction from the undoubted Taylor Swift ticket chat you’ve been having with your teens in recent weeks.

Rating: M

Where to watch: Disney+



