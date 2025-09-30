Investigators have appealed for witnesses and for anyone with video of the incident to come forward.
Hartnett had been returning from work on a Netflix production that has yet to be formally titled.
The project – referred to locally as the “untitled Netflix Newfoundland series” – features a cast including Mackenzie Davis, Darrin Baker, Charlie Heaton, Tanchay Redvers, Joshua Close, Rohan Campbell, Ruby Stokes, Kaleb Horn, Willow Kean and Natasha Henstridge.
Hartnett first rose to prominence in the late 1990s, appearing in films such as Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and The Faculty.
His breakthrough role came in 2001 with Pearl Harbor, followed by leading parts in Black Hawk Down and the thriller Lucky Number Slevin.
By his mid-20s, he was considered one of Hollywood’s leading young actors, frequently appearing on magazine covers and in studio blockbusters.
Hartnett later stepped back from the spotlight, focusing on independent cinema and television roles.
His more recent credits include appearances in Penny Dreadful, Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.
The Netflix project currently shooting in Newfoundland marks another high-profile return to screen work.