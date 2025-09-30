Josh Hartnett was filming in Canada when he was involved in the early morning crash. Photo / Getty Images

American actor Josh Hartnett was taken to hospital in Canada last week after the SUV he was travelling in was struck by a police vehicle in the city of St John’s.

The 47-year-old was a passenger in the car when the crash occurred around 1am on Thursday, September 25, according to CBC News.

The vehicle, driven by a 59-year-old man whose name has not been released, was hit by the police car at an intersection.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said: “As a precaution, one of our officers was also transported to hospital.”

Officials added that Hartnett, his driver and the officer were all assessed for minor injuries by medical staff. Both vehicles were said to have been “significantly damaged” in the collision.