Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: July 1. Video / The Hits

In this edition of Jono & Ben's Weak-End, they celebrate Rocket Lab's latest space launch and reveal the most "Kiwi" launch countdown in space travel history!

The big debate: is it time to finally "Bring Back Buck" as Covid hits the All Blacks camp? Also, exclusive footage of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a shocking dress disaster while on her tour of Europe.

Jono & Ben's Weak-End is the only news service less respected than Fox News. Disclaimer: The "exclusive footage" of Jacinda Ardern might not be "exclusive" ...