Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: June 10, 2022. Video / Supplied

In this week's episode of Jono & Ben's Weak-End, they investigate if Prince Louis was banished to the naughty stairs, and punished to use only five of his 10 butlers following Jubilee hijinks.

They witness professional stuntwoman Hilary "hard out" Barry risk life and limb as she recklessly slides around the outside of New Zealand's tallest building.

The Hits' Jono and Ben share their version of the weekly news. Photo / The Hits

Act Party leader David Seymour is caught at a weak moment when Jono and Ben bully him to appear in a shoddy undercover sketch. And Prince Charles is mercilessly mocked for the use of the word "Mummy"!