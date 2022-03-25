Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: Their take on the week's news. Video / The Hits

Jono and Ben have searched out their favourite clips from the past seven days of news that features everything from dancing royals and non-dancing politicians.

Act Party leader David Seymour came up with his latest political one liner, saying Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was taking an "Ardernity" to announce the latest Covid decisions.

Ardern is yet to respond to Seymour, but had an interesting response to a twerk-based dancing question on her Instagram Live.

The New Zealand Police used to claim to have in their commercials to have "Better Work Stories" but Jacinda can now claim to have "Better Twerk Stories".

It wasn't just David Seymour busting out clever one-liners.

After her Chiefs team won the first Super Rugby Aupiki title, Ruby Tui was at her entertaining best on Sky Sport.

Meanwhile over on Three, the breakfast TV show AM were caught in an on-air "text scandal".

The Hits hosts Jono and Ben share their take on this week's news. Photo / The Hits

While Ardern wasn't up for any dancing this week, Prince William certainly was.

William could be seen busting out his royal rump shaker in some moves that would have scored better than David Seymour on Dancing With the Stars.

