Jono and Ben present the Weak-End. Video / The Hits

In this first edition of The Weak-End, Jono and Ben from The Hits Breakfast recap a big week of news.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott goes two from two in the medal department on the snow, and her dad goes two from two in the swearing department on the tele.

The Queen's 70th Jubilee Celebrations have been marred by an unfortunate typo and a half-hearted cake celebration.

Jono and Ben have a solution to work with the protesters at Parliament, and (spoiler alert) it doesn't feature sprinklers or any of Trevor Mallard's Spotify playlist.

Jono and Ben take a look back at the week in news. Photo / NZME

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is getting rid of Covid restrictions and also getting a surprising plug in for a children's theme park.

And of course, it wouldn't be a New Zealand News update without some big sheep news!