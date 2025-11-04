Actor Jonathan Bailey, 37, has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025. Photo / Getty Images
Jonathan Bailey is “incredibly flattered” after being named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025.
The Wicked star, 37, was named the hunkiest male celebrity of the year by the publication and he posed for a cover shoot on a beach in his native Britain – and Bailey admits it wasa struggle keeping the big news quiet.
He told People: “It’s a huge honour. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.
“I told my dog Benson. But no, I haven’t [told anyone else]. How do you spell ... NDA?
“I feel incredibly lucky. Life is a ride for everyone no matter who you are, where you come from. It’s just making sure that when you’re in the ride, you’re looking left and right and making sure everyone’s all right. And give them a high-five along the way if they need it.”
Bailey also spoke about his new Sexiest Man Alive title during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, joking to the host: “It’s an honour of a lifetime. And I want to say, Jimmy, thank you so much for turning it down so I could be here.”
The actor went on to reveal it is a change from how he started 2025, when he was performing in a production of William Shakespeare’s Richard II in London.
“At the beginning of the year I was doing Shakespeare’s Richard II – for those of you who don’t know, it’s not a comedy,” he said.
“[I was] in the zone [when I got the news]. So you go slightly mad, and the only thing madder than doing Richard II is being invited into this.
“And also in 2025, I’m sort of thrilled that People magazine has invited someone in, to bestow this honour on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man.”
When asked if he thinks people will treat him differently now, Bailey quipped: “I f***ing hope so!”
Bailey takes over the title from John Krasinski, who was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2024. Previous recipients of the honour include Michael B. Jordan, Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper and David Beckham.