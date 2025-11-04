Actor Jonathan Bailey, 37, has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey is “incredibly flattered” after being named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025.

The Wicked star, 37, was named the hunkiest male celebrity of the year by the publication and he posed for a cover shoot on a beach in his native Britain – and Bailey admits it was a struggle keeping the big news quiet.

He told People: “It’s a huge honour. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.

“I told my dog Benson. But no, I haven’t [told anyone else]. How do you spell ... NDA?

“I feel incredibly lucky. Life is a ride for everyone no matter who you are, where you come from. It’s just making sure that when you’re in the ride, you’re looking left and right and making sure everyone’s all right. And give them a high-five along the way if they need it.”