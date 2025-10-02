JoJo Siwa urged fans to stop taking selfies with Chris Hughes during her concert. Photo / Getty Images

JoJo Siwa urged her fans to stop taking selfies with Chris Hughes during her concert.

The 22-year-old singer is currently on the road for her European Infinity Heart Tour – which started with a show in Dublin, Ireland on Monday – and she was forced to make a plea to her audience during the opening night as her boyfriend was watching the show.

In a TikTok video shared by a fan, she can be heard saying: “I know we all love Chris Hughes, but he’s my boyfriend, and I want him to watch my show.

“If he turns around to take another selfie, I’m gonna have to restart. Don’t do that. Deal?

“You can take a picture from afar. You can video him watching, but let the guy watch, please. Promise? Love you.”