Kate Moss will take the stand this week in the Heard-Depp case. Photo / Getty Images

Supermodel Kate Moss will take the stand in the explosive trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as the legal teams bring out more big guns as the case wraps up in the coming days.

Moss' appearance could be very useful for Depp's case. But it was just five words from Heard – words she may now regret – that enabled the fashion star to be called.

Also on Monday, the jury saw disturbing images of the bloody scene in Australia after a fight between the two including a photo of the tip of Depp's finger which was severed during the confrontation.

A medical expert said it was unlikely those injuries were caused by Heard slamming down a bottle on his hand, as Depp has alleged.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $US50million (NZ$78m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations are false and cost him lucrative movie roles.

Ms Heard has countersued, asking for $US100 million ($154m) and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.

Supermodel to testify after five-word slip-up

An unexpected big name who will take the oath will be supermodel Kate Moss who it's been announced will appear on Wednesday, reported The Post.

In early May, Depp's lawyers were seen to be celebrating when Heard suddenly brought up Moss during her testimony.

Heard told the court about an alleged fracas in 2015 between Depp and her sister Whitney Henriquez which took place near to a staircase. Heard said she punched Depp because of her concern he could have pushed her sister down the staircase.

Heard added that she instantly thought about "Kate Moss and the stairs".

Those five words referenced a rumoured – but never confirmed – incident.

"That's one mistake that [Heard] made, was bringing up Kate Moss, which potentially opened the door to [Depp's team] bringing [Moss] on as an impeachment witness" — and Moss "saying 'This never happened,'" said California entertainment lawyer Mitra Ahouraian, as per Page Six.

In Depp's UK defamation trial in 2020, Heard also brought up the alleged incident and said she had "heard" that Moss had been pushed down a staircase.

Depp and Moss dated in the 90s. Photo / Getty Images

Conduct not related to the case in question is usually not allowed to be introduced by lawyers as it's not relevant. But Heard bringing up the incident of her own accord has given Depp the opportunity to call Moss as a witness to address the allegation, stated the New York Post.

Depp and Moss were in a relationship from 1994 – 1997. It was tumultuous at times and Depp had to pay NZ$15,390 in damages after he trashed a hotel room after a fight with Moss.

But she is believed to still be on good terms with the actor and his legal team will be hoping she will put that rumour to rest which would scotch a violence allegation.

Heard's May 5 mention of "Kate Moss and the stairs" was instantly recognised as a possible win by Depp, who could be seen turning to one of his lawyers and fist-bumping.

What Kate Moss has said about Depp

Moss has rarely spoken publicly about her former relationship with Johnny Depp - but when she has, her words have been positive.

"There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit," she told Vanity Fair in 2012.

"I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust."

Moss also told the outlet that her life was a "nightmare" once the relationship ended.

"Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!" she said.

Bloody scene shown to court

On Monday morning, the court heard from a medical expert and a psychiatrist – picked by Heard's lawyers – who had examined the pair's relationship, medical records and testimonies.

Dr Richard Moore, an orthopaedic surgeon, gave evidence about how Depp severely injured his finger

How exactly Depp tore a chunk out of his finger during the pair's trip to Australia in 2015 has been a central question of the case.

Johnny Depp's lawyer showed a picture of the star in hospital with a severed finger. Photo / Schillings

Heard has claimed that Depp caused the damage to himself when he went into a rage and pulled an antique phone from the wall. But the Pirates of the Caribbean star said the visceral injury was as a result of Heard smashing a vodka bottle into his hand.

Dr Moore said he doubted the severe injuries to Depp's finger could have been caused by a vodka bottle. He said the Depp team's explanation of the injuries didn't make sense due to where Depp said his hand was located, that no shards of glass were found in the wound and the fingernail was largely intact.

"Based on the injury pattern I can say the described mechanism of injury (the bottle) is inconsistent with medical findings".

Dr Moore's testimony adds weight to Heard's insistence that Depp caused the injuries himself.

However, Camille Vasquez, one of Depp's lawyers, tried to pull apart Dr Moore's testimony. She said he couldn't rule out a vodka bottle being the cause as he wasn't in Australia to treat Depp or examine the injury.

But Mr Moore insisted that he could "rule out the injury" as described by Depp.

The doctor was then shown images of Depp's bloody injured fingers and the chaotic scene at Depp and Heard's Australian residence where the fingertip was sliced off.

Five words from Heard - words she may now regret - enabled the fashion star to be called. Photo / AP

In one shot a tissue could be seen with Depp's finger trip lying upon it.

In another image of the scene, littered with broken glass and drinks cans, Ms Vasquez said a smashed vodka bottle could clearly be seen.

Mr Moore admitted he hadn't seen the images from the scene. Ms Vasquez suggested his opinion of the incident may have been different if he had examined the photos. But Heard's legal team said it wasn't even clear from the photo that it was a smashed vodka bottle on the floor.

Another witness, psychiatrist Dr David Spiegel, said Depp "had consistent behaviours for someone who is a perpetrator of intimate partner violence".

Dr Spiegel said that his behaviour suggested someone who abused drugs and alcohol.

"We do know he needed his lines fed to him for movies. He actually confessed he did a movie entirely wasted," said Dr Spiegel.