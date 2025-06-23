Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Johnny Depp has ‘empty-nest syndrome’

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

With his children now grown, Depp reflects on life, family and how little he enjoys the spotlight. Photo / Getty Images

With his children now grown, Depp reflects on life, family and how little he enjoys the spotlight. Photo / Getty Images

Johnny Depp has lamented the fact his children have grown up and he now has “empty-nest syndrome”.

The 62-year-old actor - who has Lily-Rose, 25, and Jack, 22, with former partner Vanessa Paradis - misses the days his children were still young enough to call him “Papa” and he’s amazed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment