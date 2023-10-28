The documentary is said to be "the most comprehensive look into the truth". Photo / Getty Images

John Lennon’s murder is to be explored in a new documentary.

The Apple TV+ three-part series John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial will offer “the most comprehensive look into the truth of the tragic murder of music and cultural icon John Lennon, and the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman”.

The docuseries - narrated by Kiefer Sutherland - features exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos.

According to a press release from Apple TV+: “John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial is the most thoroughly researched examination of John Lennon’s 1980 murder, which shocked and saddened the world.

“The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office; and the series includes exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses — speaking for the first time — along with some of Lennon’s closest friends, revealing shocking details of Lennon’s tragic murder.

“John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial also features interviews with Chapman’s defense lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives and prosecutors.”

Flowers and a photo of John Lennon, lie at the Strawberry Fields memorial on December 11, 2005 in New York City. Lennon was shot and killed on December 8, 1980 outside his home, The Dakota, in New York City. (Photo / Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono has not commented on the new series.

On December 8, 1980, Chapman fired five shots at Lennon as he walked into his New York apartment building.

He has been denied parole 12 times.

Chapman’s story was previously retold onscreen in the 2005 film Chapter 27, which starred Jared Leto.