Joe Rogan's latest heated discussion was posted to Twitter by pro-life advocate Lola Rose and sparked surprise among some followers. Photo / Getty Images

Controversial American commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan has clashed with a conservative guest on the issue of abortion - even bringing up his own teenage daughter in the heated debate.

According to the New York Post, on a recent episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan experience, he discussed abortion, referencing Roe v. Wade, with pro-life guest Seth Dillon, CEO of satirical news site the Babylon Bee.

Rogan, who made headlines over Spotify's removal of numerous episodes of his popular podcast because of the use of "racially insensitive language", told Dillon: "There are women who have been raped who should not have to f***ing carry some rapist's baby".

"There's women who have been sexually assaulted before the age of 14."

To which Dillon replied: "There are people who have been born of rape and are alive right now, and are pro-life. They go around speaking and say how, 'I had a right to live'. They will go around and make a case, and they were born of a rape."

A vehement Rogan disagreed and brought his own daughter, 14-year-old Lola, into the debate:

"You don't have the right to tell a 14-year-old girl she has to carry a rapist's baby. Do you understand what you're saying? You don't have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry her rapist's baby."

Continuing his rant, he told Dillon: "You understand that it's a 14-year-old child. A 14-year-old child gets raped, you say that they have to carry that baby?"

But Dillon remained firm, arguing that "two wrongs make a right. I don't think murder fixes a rape."

The heated discussion was posted to Twitter by pro-life advocate Lola Rose and sparked surprise among some followers over Rogan professing to be pro-choice.

Thank you @SethDillon for standing for the human right to life—without exception—on @joerogan's show today.@joerogan, let’s talk. I think we would find a lot of common ground on protecting families, fighting censorship, and pursuing a meaningful life. pic.twitter.com/StlfgNxARo — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) August 16, 2022

Often considered a conservative, the outspoken podcaster described himself in an episode last month as a "bleeding heart liberal when it comes to a lot of s***".