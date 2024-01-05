Jo Koy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards red carpet roll out and press preview held at the Beverly Hilton, California. Photo / Penske Media

Jo Koy hopes he can inspire people with his Golden Globe Awards hosting stint.

The 52-year-old comedian will take the reins at Monday’s (2pm NZT) ceremony and admitted it “means a lot” to him to have got the job because “representation” matters and he had few Filipino role models in the public eye when he was growing up.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “It does mean a lot”.

“You know, we say this all the time and I think we beat it over the head a lot, but it’s like - it’s representation, man, it really does.

“It’s like, when I was a kid, all we could watch were award shows. And as a kid, you look for something to inspire you indirectly, you know?

“I don’t need you to tell me who you are but as long as I can see you up there, then I know that it’s possible. I didn’t have that, and now here we are you know 30 - what, 35 years later.”

But Koy admitted he almost missed the job because he was “dead asleep” when he got the call, meaning his team ended up sending his nephew to his house, “banging on [his] door”.

The atmosphere is coming together as preparations for the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California are finalised. Photo / Penske Media

He added: “And then my publicist is like, you ready? You’re going to host the Golden Globes. And I was like, ‘Oh nah, that’s not happening’, like, I couldn’t believe it.”

The Easter Sunday star previously declared he was “so excited” to be kicking off awards season at the helm of the ceremony, which honours the best of TV and film and takes place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

He said in a statement: “I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year.

“This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”

‘Mahal kita’ means ‘I love you’ in Filipino.

Nominations for the awards were announced last month, with Barbie and Succession leading the way with nine nods each, followed by Oppenheimer on eight.

The 2024 ceremony will feature two new categories, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.