Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel addresses Charlie Kirk comments as ABC show resumes

Lexie Cartwright
news.com.au·
8 mins to read

Jimmy Kimmel returned to air, thanking fans after Disney lifted his show's suspension. Photo / Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel returned to air, thanking fans after Disney lifted his show's suspension. Photo / Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel has made his much-anticipated return to air after Disney reversed its decision to put his show on indefinite hiatus.

The US talk show host, 57, gave his first official statement on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (local time), just a week after ABC suspended him over his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save