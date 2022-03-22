The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon knocks KFC’s fine-dining experience in Australia. Video / NBC

KFC is giving its fans a world-first dining experience.

The fast-food giant will be serving up a bespoke 11-course degustation menu incorporating KFC ingredients, over three nights at a secret location in Sydney in April.

And the news has made international headlines – even gaining the attention of US talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

"Most fine dining meals don't come with a spork," he joked. Photo / Screenshot

During his monologue on Friday, Fallon couldn't help but mock the venture.

"Guys, get this. KFC Australia is launching an 11-course fine-dining menu, with a wine pairing," he began.

"Most fine-dining meals don't come with a spork."

But diehard fans are eager to try out the bespoke degustation with around 20,000 people having already put their names down to try to win a spot at the luxe event.

With this one, you basically lick the Colonel's face. Picture / KFC Australia

"We wanted to take our renowned Kentucky Fried Chicken to the next level to showcase the fresh, high-quality food we use every day in our restaurants," Kristi Woolrych, CMO at KFC Australia, told news.com.au.

"[So] what better way than to create a la-di-da, 11-course degustation experience?

"The tasting menu will feature our most iconic menu items in new decadent and surprising ways through a world-first culinary experience that we know our fans will go crazy for."

She said while she doesn't want to give too much away, fans are in for "a real treat".

"This is a world-first and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for KFC fans and I guarantee they won't be disappointed."

Degustation king chef Nelly Robinson, owner of Sydney's nel, created the luxe menu. Picture / KFC Australia

The meals are created by renowned chef and owner of Sydney restaurant nel, Nelly Robinson.

"For the menu, I've taken 11 KFC dishes and reimagined how the flavours and textures come to life using my expertise in degustation menus to truly blow fans away," he said.

The 11 dishes will feature popular KFC menu items and ingredients, with some of the most "mind-blowing" being a gravy candle which literally melts, allowing you to dip your potato bun into the "wax".

Another insane dish is the Tongue Twister, where you pick up your plate and lick off the Colonel's face to experience the flavours of KFC tomato, lettuce and pepper mayo.

Potato and gravy as you've never seen it: A melting gravy candle and potato bun. Picture / KFC Australia

There are also "normal" dishes like the Supercharged Wings, cooked over a bed of charcoal and Popcorn Chicken paired with celeriac soup, mushroom gnocchi and basil.

Robinson is finishing off the fine-dining experience with wine pairings and guests will eat off plates imported from Japan.

Robinson, who has worked at Michelin-star restaurants and is known as the degustation king, said he's not worried about what teaming up with a fast-food restaurant may do to his reputation.

"I don't give a sh*t what people think of me," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"People have asked me why I've combined with a brand like this and really, when you boil it down, it's because it's fun.

"We've had a sh**ty last two years but redesigning this menu has brought a smile to my face. It's a real joy."

He described it as a "dream come true".

"As a lifelong fan of KFC, creating an 11-course degustation with their most-loved menu items and elevating them to new heights has been a dream come true," Robinson said.

The mouth-watering Supercharged Wings cooked over a bed of charcoal. Picture / KFC Australia

The only downside to this new venture is it will only be happening for three nights – April 1 to April 3.

Lucky KFC fans will be contacted from March 23 if they have been awarded a spot at the table.

The degustation costs $75 per head and sittings will be held each evening at 5pm and 8.30pm at a secret venue in Alexandria, Sydney.

The venture is also helping a good cause: KFC is donating 100 per cent of the profits to its charity partners: The Black Dog Institute, ReachOut Australia and Whitelion.