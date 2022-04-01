Oscars 2022: Jim Carrey says standing ovation for Will Smith was 'sickening'. Video / CBS

Jim Carrey is planning to retire.

The actor feels he has "done enough" with his career and is ready to lead a "quiet life" out of the spotlight, though he admitted being offered a "really important" project could change his mind.

Asked about Dolly Parton's recent comments that she'd love Jim to play her music partner Porter Wagoner in her biopic, the 60-year-old star told "Access Hollywood": "Well, I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious.

"It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road but I'm taking a break.

"I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough."

But the Dumb and Dumber star admitted that, should the singer contact him about the project, he would "always speak to Dolly".

Carrey recently branded the Hollywood community "spineless" as he blasted the standing ovation Will Smith received when he won Best Actor at the Oscars, less than an hour after he'd slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jim Carrey says he's ready for life out of the spotlight. Photo / Getty Images

Carrey said, "I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren't the cool club any more.

"I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it's going to be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that's fine]. But you do not have the right to walk up onstage and smack somebody in the face because they said words."

However, the actor insisted he had "nothing against" Smith.

He added: "[The slap] came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that's frustrated. I wish him the best. I have nothing against Will Smith. He's done great things, but that was not a good moment. It cast a shadow over everyone's shining moment last night…It was a selfish moment.."