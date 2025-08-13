Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jessie J shares hair loss struggle amid breast cancer recovery

By Joshua Haigh
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Jessie J has experienced significant hair loss and cording since her mastectomy and reconstruction. Photo / Getty Images

Jessie J has experienced significant hair loss and cording since her mastectomy and reconstruction. Photo / Getty Images

Jessie J has shared a sad update in her breast cancer surgery journey.

The British pop star was diagnosed with early breast cancer in June and had a mastectomy and breast reconstruction that month.

However, her journey is far from over. She recently told fans that she will need further

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save