“My hair has been falling out like crazy since the surgery. Five weeks today since my surgery and I’m feeling okay.

“I’ve still got quite a lot of cording, so that’s my main focus.”

Cording, also known as axillary web syndrome (AWS), is a condition where cord-like structures develop under the skin, usually in the inner arm, after breast cancer surgery.

“My boobs still aren’t even, it’s still so sore,” she added, before going on to discuss what her future could look like with her young son, Sky.

“I’m just trying to figure out what the next six months will look like.

“I know I can’t do everything that I was supposed to be doing, but I just want to be able to make it work the best I can for everybody, me, Sky, my fans, but in the right order.

“You are always gonna leave some people disappointed. My perspective on everything has changed so much.”

At the start of June, the Do It Like A Dude singer revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would soon have surgery.

The former Voice coach, who shares a son with basketball player Chanan Colman, opened up about the news in an Instagram video.

In the post, she told fans: “I was diagnosed with early breast cancer.

“Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word ‘early’.”

She then said she would have surgery after performing at the Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in June.

Then, during her performance, she spoke about wanting to beat breast cancer.

“Talking of no secrets, you’ll know I’ve always been an open book,” she said on stage.

“Today, this show is my last show before I go and beat breast cancer.”