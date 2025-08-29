Advertisement
Jessie J cancels US tour, postpones Europe gigs, amid ongoing cancer treatment

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Jessie J has cancelled her US tour to undergo further cancer treatment as she requires a second surgery. Photo / Getty Images

Jessie J has been forced to cancel her US tour so she can undergo further cancer treatment.

The 37-year-old singer revealed in June she had a mastectomy amid her battle with breast cancer and has explained on social media she now needs a second surgery.

Jessie said the procedure is

