“So I am living in the moment, I am embracing in the moment and I am flowing with the vibes.”

Jessie revealed her British and European tour dates have been pushed back to April 2026 but the US shows have been cancelled because of difficulty rescheduling.

“I haven’t been able to finesse the US dates yet so unfortunately that will be cancelled but I’m spending all my time trying to find time to make the venues make sense again in a slab of time next year,” she said.

“Please bear with us for the US tour, it is something I want to do but when the time is right.

“You guys know how much I want to do all of it but I just can’t and have to be realistic.”

The Domino hitmaker is “frustrated and sad” at having to cancel the concerts but said it is a necessary decision for her health.

“I’m so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad. But also it is what it is. I need to be better, I need to be healed and this is the right decision to make so I am postponing the tour until next year.

“I am trying to be in the moment and compartmentalise all the different things that are happening in my life and where I have to give the energy,” she said.

“But I have to heal so forgive me. I am sorry this sucks, but I know you probably knew this was coming.

“I love you all so much, I’m going to go before I cry my eyes out.”