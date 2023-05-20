Celebrity chef Martha Stewart appears on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue. Photo / Sports Illustrated

OPINION:

Martha Stewart has been making headlines and history for decades and in my opinion, she’s a major icon.

Media empire? Check. Repeat best-selling author? Check. Becoming the first self-made female billionaire? Check. Best mates with Snoop Dogg? Check. Now, at 81 years old, Martha’s gone viral and made history again as the oldest model to ever appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Stewart’s cover, which was released on May 16, 2023, has been met with widespread praise from fans and critics alike.

On the one hand, Stewart’s cover is a significant moment for women’s representation in the media. For decades, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has been criticised for its unrealistic portrayal of women’s bodies. The magazine’s covers have typically glorified and celebrated young, thin models, perpetuating the stereotype that women need to fit into a very homogenous cookie-cutter ideal in order to be considered beautiful.

This is where Stewart’s cover is a welcome change from the generic cover girls we’ve grown to expect from the magazine. Apparently, she was initially hesitant when asked to pose for Sports Illustrated. Worried about how she would look in a swimsuit, she didn’t want to be seen as a “sellout”. However, after some thought, she decided to go for it. Stewart said that she was “proud” of her Sports Illustrated cover, and she hopes it will inspire other women to embrace their own beauty. She said, “I want women to know that they can be beautiful at any age. You don’t have to be young and skinny to be beautiful. You just have to be confident and comfortable in your own skin.”

One thing’s for certain, regardless of the fact that Martha Stewart is 81, she is and always has been a beautiful woman and in this Sports Illustrated shoot, she is smoking hot. Featured in a variety of slinky swimsuits, sprawled across an outdoor lounge chair and looking seductively into the camera in one image, it’s undeniable that Martha is giving off serious sex cat (seems weird to call her a kitten) energy. I love that for her.

She’s very clearly a confident, successful woman who is proud of her age and her body. Stewart’s cover has been met with praise from many women, who have said that it is a refreshing change to see a woman of her age on the cover of a magazine. Some have also said that Stewart’s cover is a sign of progress in the fight against unrealistic beauty standards.

However, Stewart’s cover has also been met with some criticism. Some have said that it is unrealistic to expect women to look like Stewart, who has access to the best healthcare and beauty treatments. Others have said that Stewart’s cover is a form of ageism, as it perpetuates the stereotype that women are valuable only when they appear youthful and stereotypically beautiful. I’ll be honest, when I first saw the images online of Stewart in her togs, looking all sultry, my first thought was, damn it must be nice to age on a billionaire’s budget. I have never in my life seen a woman in their 80s who looks like Martha Stewart does. The lifestyle mogul truly looks like a woman 30 years her junior. When asked how she manages to look so youthful, she credited horse riding, Pilates and a healthy skincare routine. I actually laughed out loud when I read this. As someone who turns 40 in a few months, I will be the first to admit that a “healthy skincare routine” alone doesn’t cut it anymore. I openly admit to having aesthetic treatments like Botox and believe there is no shame in getting tweakments that help anyone to look and feel their best. This is why it annoys me that an 81-year-old Stewart attributes hanging out with horses and stretching on a yoga mat to her incredibly youthful appearance. Why gatekeep? I’ve always deeply admired another icon in her 80s, Jane Fonda for her complete candour when it comes to her ever-evolving approach to ageing. She acknowledges her privilege, and she’s transparent about the procedures she’s had along the way, regrets and all. I find her level of honesty both inspiring and refreshing.

Despite the criticism I have, Stewart’s cover is still a positive step forward for women’s representation in the media. It is a reminder that women can and should be able to express their sexuality at any age, and that there is no one definition of beauty. Ultimately, the conversation about Stewart’s cover is a milestone worth acknowledging.

It reinforces why we need to keep pushing for more diversity in the media, including more representation of older women. It’s important we don’t just celebrate one specific approach to ageing because it’s not linear. There is no right or wrong, no better or worse way to age. Ultimately, it’s clear from Stewart’s Sports Illustrated cover shoot that the most beautiful and sexy thing about her is her confidence. No amount of money can buy this, though, it’s the kind that only comes with age and experience.