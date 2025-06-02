Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Jesse Armstrong’s ‘Mountainhead’ satirises tech moguls in dark comedy

Washington Post
4 mins to read

Cory Michael Smith, Steve Carell, Ramy Youssef and Jason Schwartzman in HBO's Mountainhead (2025). Photo / HBO

Cory Michael Smith, Steve Carell, Ramy Youssef and Jason Schwartzman in HBO's Mountainhead (2025). Photo / HBO

What do you do after Succession?

Whom do you skewer once you’ve impaled the world’s media titans and their deeply dysfunctional families on their own hubris over the course of four seasons?

That’s easy. You go after the tech bros.

Mountainhead is the latest from Succession writer-director Jesse Armstrong –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment