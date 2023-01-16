Jeremy Clarkson's column in The Sun about Meghan Markle drew widespread complaints and now reports suggest Amazon Prime is likely to part ways with him. Photo / Getty Images

Amazon Prime Video is likely to part ways with Jeremy Clarkson after a column about Meghan Markle drew complaints and outrage.

Clarkson has revealed he sent an email apology to Prince Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day, weeks after he wrote in The Sun that he had dreamed of the Duchess being paraded through British towns naked while crowds hurl excrement and chant “shame”.

Entertainment industry magazine Variety reported Amazon, currently home to Clarkson’s Farm and The Grand Tour, won’t be working with Clarkson beyond seasons that have already been commissioned.

This means that the notorious Top Gear presenter likely won’t be appearing in any new shows on Prime Video beyond 2024.

Prime Video declined to comment to Variety on the story.

In a long statement posted on his Instagram early on Tuesday (NZT), Clarkson said he was sorry “All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head” and said ITV and Amazon were “incandescent” over the column.

Jeremy Clarkson stars in Clarkson's Farm streaming on Amazon Prime. Photo / File

Clarkson emailed Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day to apologise, he said.

“I therefore wrote to everyone who works with me saying how sorry I was and then on Christmas morning, I emailed Harry and Meghan in California to apologise to them too.

“I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I’d used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry.”

The column drew 17,500 complaints, making it the most complained-about article in the press regulator’s history.

The row escalated again last week, when Prince Harry told ITV in an interview that the “cruel” article incited violence against women and said the monarchy’s silence on the matter was “deafening”.







