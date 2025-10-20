Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez’s ex accuses her of cheating and choosing fame over their marriage

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Jennifer Lopez. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband has claimed the actor was unfaithful during their marriage and that she “chose fame and fortune” over their relationship.

Responding to an interview Lopez, 56, did with American broadcaster Howard Stern, where the singer said she had never truly been loved, Ojani Noa claimed she was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save