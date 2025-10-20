“You [are] the one who couldn’t keep it in your pants. You have been ‘loved’ [a] few times. You have been married 4 times. And have had countless relationships in between. You have had good relationships. Me for example.”

The actor and personal trainer went on to say that he was in love with Lopez and was honest, faithful and never lied during their time together.

Noa moved to a different state to support her, leaving his friends and family behind, he said.

He alleged in the post that Lopez wanted to continue cheating and lying during their relationship and that she cared more about stardom than him.

Noa divorced Lopez because he could not deal with her “constant lying” and her prioritising her career, he said.

“Tell the truth for once. Let people know that you are the problem,” he ended the post.

The comments come after the Maid in Manhattan actor said she had not been truly loved on the Howard Stern Show.

She said her ex-partners had given her “what they had” but that they did not love her.

When asked if she had “really experienced loving someone”, the singer replied that she had.

Lopez’s other marriages include dancer Cris Judd, singer Marc Anthony and actor Ben Affleck.