Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged – again!

Jennifer Lopez shared the news on her personal official website. Photo / via Twitter

Jennifer Lopez shared the news on her personal official website. Photo / via Twitter

Almost two decades after the stars called it quits, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again engaged.

The 52-year-old actress has announced her engagement to Ben via a 13-second video clip posted on her official website.

In the brief video, Jennifer is seen crying and looking at her sparkling engagement ring.

In the post J Lo gets emotional.

The camera initially focuses on the ring, before it pans to her face, as the Jenny from the Block hitmaker wipes away tears of joy.

Jennifer - who rekindled her romance with Ben in 2021 - can also be heard saying the words: "You're perfect."

The chart-topping singer and Ben, 49, previously got engaged in 2003.

However, they subsequently called off their wedding and later ended their engagement in January 2004.

Jennifer later married singer Marc Anthony and had 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with the music star.

Ben, on the other hand, married actress Jennifer Garner and they had Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, ten, together.

However, Jennifer and Ben always remained on friendly terms and they rekindled their relationship last year.

The actress recently described her romance with Ben as a "happy, healthy relationship".

Jennifer also claimed they're both now older and wiser than they were 20 years ago.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of Marry Me in February. Photo / Getty Images

She said: "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

Jennifer and Ben's romance created huge interest in the early 2000s. But the On the Floor hitmaker is convinced they will both be able to cope with the pressure this time around.

Jennifer - who has also been married to actors Cris Judd and Ojani Noa - explained: "I think we are strong enough now to know what's real and what's not, whereas when we were younger maybe some of those outside voices were a little bit tougher for us to reconcile and survive."

OMG! I finally got the #onthejlo email! I am so FREAKING HAPPY for you @JLo !! So happy for Ben, you and your families! True LOVE & real LOVE does exist and you both found it in each other!! Thank you for sharing this very personal video with us all! LOVE YOU @BenAffleck @JLo pic.twitter.com/1xxBIC6qQp — Becky 💍 (@JLoLover4Life) April 9, 2022

JLo and Ben Affleck are going to get married. It’s happening!

Bennifer never dies. pic.twitter.com/X6s0Z1osLW — Darko (@uaidarko) April 9, 2022