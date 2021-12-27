Jennifer Lawrence: 'worst day of my life' on Netflix film Don't Look Up

Filming with Leonardo DiCaprio wasn't the worst thing about new movie Don't Look Up, says Jennifer Lawrence. But they did have a very annoying scene together. Photo / Getty Images

Filming with Leonardo DiCaprio wasn't the worst thing about new movie Don't Look Up, says Jennifer Lawrence. But they did have a very annoying scene together. Photo / Getty Images

Wearing fingerless mittens, chomping on a piece of toast and rapping to Wu-Tang Clan, Jennifer Lawrence's character in new Netflix movie, Don't Look Up, discovers a comet headed straight for earth.

In a two-hour film that's both silly and bleak, it's the opening scene and what Lawrence, who plays PhD candidate Kate Dibiasky, has dubbed the worst day of her life.

According to movie review site Decider, "Because something happened with Covid, that ended up being my very first scene," Lawrence said at the press conference.

"It was horrifying, because I'm in this huge hanger, and it's so quiet. And I don't know anybody, and I had to rap Wu-Tang Clan. It was just horrendous. And then what's in the movie is like, five seconds. I really wish I had known that," she says of her efforts for the film in which she stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep.

Lawrence has since concluded that being filmed rapping along to Wu-Tang Clan's "Ain't Nuthing ta F' Wit" was "the worst day of my life."

Jennifer :Lawrence in character as, Kate Dibiasky, a PhD candidate who discovers a comet headed straight for earth. Photo / Getty Images

And when Don't Look Up director Adam McKay assured Lawrence during the press conference that she did a good job, she replied: "Hey, I knew my assignment. I did know every word, I still do," she shared before launching into the song to prove she'd mastered it.

It appears Lawrence, 31 and expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, didn't have the best time on set, previously telling talk show host Stephen Colbert that filming with co-stars DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet was pure and utter "hell".

According to the New York Post, she told Colbert shooting a car scene with the two actors "... was the most annoying day in my life."

"They drove me crazy that day," she said. "I don't know what it was."

"Timothée was just excited to be out of the house [after the pandemic lockdown]. I think it was, like, his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, 'You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah.'"

While she admitted to frustration with her co-stars, she also shared that it was "cool" to shoot with them, as well as Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Chris Evans and Jonah Hill.

The new film, Don't Look Up, debuted on Netflix on December 24 and centres on two astronomers (Lawrence and DiCaprio) trying to warn world leaders about an asteroid heading for Earth.

It was Lawrence's first talk show appearance since 2019. And elsewhere in the interview, she opened up about her time away from the spotlight.

"I think the things I learned are so deep and profound … that I don't want to tell you," she said. "I mean, it was really nice."

"I've always found comfort in a schedule and doing something and being somewhere, and just kind of the comfort of being on set where the world is one thing and very organised."

"I think coming out of the Hunger Games and all of that, it was nice. I took a break and nobody really cared and it was quiet," she said.

"I got to feel like I could become a part of the world again without fanfare. Literal fanfare."