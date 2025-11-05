The pictures show the pair attending events together and one shows Aniston’s picture of the couple embracing from a different angle, revealing they were standing in a home cinema room full of friends.

Aniston, who was previously married to actor Brad Pitt and in a relationship with Justin Theroux from 2015 until 2018, sparked rumours of a romance with Curtis when the pair holidayed together in Mallorca, Spain, in July this year.

According to MailOnline, she introduced Curtis to her Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman and his wife, former actor Amanda Anka, both 56.

The foursome then enjoyed a yacht trip together. After the outing, Curtis reflected on his life journey, including the “pain” that resulted in his newfound “abundance”, “joy” and “magic”.

In his newsletter posted on July 14, as per the New York Post’s Page Six column, he wrote: “I am back from vacation and what an experience! When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis.

“I just took one step, made one decision, and the next followed – now I look back and realise, oh! That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic.”

The author, who did not reveal details of his Spanish vacation with the Hollywood star, said to his followers that “the same life that brings struggle also brings opportunity”.

Concluding his newsletter, Curtis wrote: “The possibility of something better – more aligned, more free, more meaningful – is always here.”