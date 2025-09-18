Reese Witherspoon surprised Jennifer Aniston with her real name. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston stunned to find out Reese Witherspoon’s real name

Jennifer Aniston was stunned to find out fellow actress Reese Witherspoon’s real name.

The 56-year-old actor has been friends with her Morning Show co-star for more than two decades but she had no idea the Cruel Intentions star is really called Laura.

Playing a game of “Do you even know me?” for LadBible, Jennifer incorrectly guessed Reese’s middle name.

Her pal said: “It’s Jeanne. I’m Laura Jeanne. That’s my real name.”

Visibly stunned, Jennifer replied: “What? Laura? What? Who’s Laura? Who the Hell is Laura? Laura Jeanne, I’m not calling you that from now on, ‘Come on, Laura Jeanne.’ Where did Reese come from?”