Jennifer Aniston didn’t adopt a child during her struggle to become a mother because she wanted to have her “own DNA in a little person”.
The former Friends star, 56, recently opened up about her 20-year battle to start a family – revealing she went through many rounds of unsuccessfulIVF treatments – and now she’s explained why she didn’t turn to adoption.
During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Aniston said: “When people say, ‘But you can adopt’ – I don’t want to adopt.
“I want my own DNA in a little person. That’s the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I’ve wanted it.”
Co-host Monica Padman asked the actor if she’s found “peace” after her fertility struggles and Aniston replied: “It’s so peaceful. But I will say there’s a point where it’s like out of my control. There’s literally nothing I can do about it.”
Aniston acknowledged she has had relationships with men and thought they “would have made some good kids” but she admits the thought often passed “within three seconds”.
“It [having kids] just wasn’t in the plan, whatever the plan was. It’s very emotional, especially in the moment when they say ‘that’s it’, because there is a weird moment when that happens.”
The Morning Show star spoke out about her IVF struggles in 2022 when she told Allure magazine: “My late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s***, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. I was trying to get pregnant.