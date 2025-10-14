Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston says she didn’t adopt because she wanted her ‘own DNA’

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Jennifer Aniston didn’t adopt children because she wanted her “own DNA in a little person”. Photo / GC Images

Jennifer Aniston didn’t adopt children because she wanted her “own DNA in a little person”. Photo / GC Images

Jennifer Aniston didn’t adopt a child during her struggle to become a mother because she wanted to have her “own DNA in a little person”.

The former Friends star, 56, recently opened up about her 20-year battle to start a family – revealing she went through many rounds of unsuccessful

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save