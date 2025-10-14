Jennifer Aniston has described her 20-year struggle with unsuccessful IVF treatments and the emotional impact. Photo / GC Images

Aniston acknowledged she has had relationships with men and thought they “would have made some good kids” but she admits the thought often passed “within three seconds”.

“It [having kids] just wasn’t in the plan, whatever the plan was. It’s very emotional, especially in the moment when they say ‘that’s it’, because there is a weird moment when that happens.”

The Morning Show star spoke out about her IVF struggles in 2022 when she told Allure magazine: “My late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s***, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. I was trying to get pregnant.

“It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.

“I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me: ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed. But I have zero regrets.”

Aniston spoke about her struggle again in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, admitting she hated the “false narrative” that she decided against having children because she is a “workaholic”.

She said: “They didn’t know my story, or what I’d been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don’t go out there and tell them my medical woes.

“That’s not anybody’s business. But there comes a point when you can’t not hear it – the narrative about how I won’t have a baby, won’t have a family, because I’m selfish, a workaholic.

“It does affect me – I’m just a human being. We’re all human beings. That’s why I thought: ‘What the hell?’”