Jennifer Aniston reveals she feels better now than she ever did in her 20s - just don't tell her she looks good for her age. Photo / AP

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has revealed why she doesn’t want to be told she looks great “for her age”.

The star opened up in a recent Vogue interview explaining that as she embraces her 50s, she doesn’t want to hear backhanded compliments about her appearance.

“It drives me bananas; I can’t stand it,” she admitted.

Jennifer Aniston on the December 2022 cover of Allure magazine. Photo / Allure

“That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age… I don’t even understand what it means.”

She went on to say that at 54 she feels better than ever - and for her, getting older has come with positive changes.

“I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s; I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better,” Aniston added.

She told InStyle that when she was younger she felt the pressure of needing to work out constantly, but it led her to injure herself.

“When you’re in a mindset of, ‘I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won’t get a good workout,’ it’s daunting. I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body.”

She’s recently partnered with fitness brand Pvolve, working on its marketing and programming after being introduced to its programmes to help her recovery from a 2021 back injury.

The Friends star told People, “I like to find something that really works and then share it with my girlfriends ... if I had known about it 20 years ago when I was breaking my body to begin with, we would’ve saved so much pain.”

She also likes to stay active with hiking and pilates, and reveals her views on wellness have boiled down to “simplicity” over the years.

“It’s just calories in, calories out, nutrition, what are you feeding your body? Don’t eat crap. You’ve got to get the right amount of sleep. You’ve got to drink tons and tons and tons of water.

“You also have to give yourself the 20 per cent of fun and gluttony and have a good time and indulge. For me, I couldn’t do that saintly, never go off the rails or deviate from the plan of perfect wellness because I like to enjoy myself.”



