“With Slow Burn, we’ve captured the backyard experience of grilling in a fragrance that’s not only bold, fun and quintessentially Kingsford but stokes that neighbour envy with the smoky smell.”

Kelce is an avid barbecue fan but confessed that moving into the world of fragrance was an unexpected move because he prefers deodorant.

The 38-year-old star, the older brother of Taylor Swift’s fiance Travis Kelce, told WWD: “I’ve never put a lot of thought into fragrance. I usually go with the same deodorant I always have.

“I think one of the reasons is that a lot of the fragrances around don’t elicit much other than it’s a good smell or it’s a bad smell.”

Kelce said he will only like a fragrance if he establishes a connection with the scent.

“If I smell something that makes me think of a person, a place or a thing, then I tend to like that smell,” he said.

“Charcoal is a very vivid scent in a lot of the meaningful moments of my life, whether it’s sporting events, holidays, my dad, all these things really resonate with it.”

Although Kelce is happy with the fragrance, he is unsure whether Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis will be impressed.

He said: “Travis is definitely the one who’s always had the different colognes lined up on his dresser. He’s been like that his whole life.

“He has his idea for fashion, fragrance, all of it. He’s very well-versed.”