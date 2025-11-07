Advertisement
Jason Kelce teams with Kingsford for charcoal-scented fragrance Slow Burn

Former American footballer Jason Kelce, a barbecue fan, says the new scent connects with meaningful moments in his life. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Kelce has launched the barbecue-inspired fragrance Slow Burn.

The former NFL star has collaborated with the charcoal grilling brand Kingsford to launch his inaugural scent.

The “gourmand-smoke” fine fragrance is available now and packaged in a black bottle with an American football-shaped top. It is priced at US$30.62 ($54.60)

