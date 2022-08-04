Jane Fonda is "not proud" about her facelift. Photo / Getty Images

Jane Fonda wants you to know how addictive plastic surgery is.

Speaking to Vogue, the veteran actress not only revealed she had a facelift but admitted it's something she's "not proud" of doing.

The Grace & Frankie actress said, "I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted," she said in the recently published interview. "I'm not proud of the fact that I had [one]."

Adding, "Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it. A lot of women, I don't know, they're addicted to it."

But despite the veteran actress' experience with plastic surgery, it seems she prefers to keep things natural and on the cheaper side when it comes to skincare.

"I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturised, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh," she joked. "Laughter is a good thing too."

Jane Fonda in a scene from the 2005 film Monster-In-Law. Photo / Supplied

It comes as the star is set to release a new campaign with H&M.

Titled H&M Move, the purpose of the campaign is "getting the whole world moving." Something Fonda believes she will be good at since she has "been doing a lot of" it in her own life.

"I'm almost 85, but I don't seem that old," Fonda said. "So getting young people to stop being afraid of being old, helping people realise that just because you're a certain age doesn't mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun … or whatever you want to do."

The Oscar winner went on to say, "I know better than I did even when I was younger that no matter how old you are or who you are or where you are, keeping moving in a way that's appropriate for your age is absolutely critical to your healthy lifespan."