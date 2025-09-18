The chef admits he was ‘conceptually thick’ with numbers and maths. Photo / Getty Images

Jamie Oliver believes his restaurant empire went under because he did not get the basics right and was “conceptually thick”.

His Jamie’s Italian restaurant franchise went into administration in 2019, and he has now explained that his empire crumbled because he “got the basics wrong”.

Speaking with Davina McCall on her Begin Again podcast, Oliver, 50, said: “There’s a certain degree of life’s a bit of a numbers game and you gotta have a go otherwise you never know, and I think failure comes in various forms and shapes, but it’s an incredible educator.

“Failure can mean different things to different people in different ways. I mean it could be as simple as a cut or a burn or it could be losing something that you’ve spent every ounce of your savings on and it’s gone like that. It could be letting people down that you love.

“So I think failure can be very painful and I also think that as you get older, the concept of pain – pain is always seen as a negative thing – but really pain is an extraordinary gift as a whole concept.