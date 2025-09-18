Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Jamie Oliver says his restaurant empire went bankrupt as he was ‘conceptually thick’

Alex Getting
Bang Showbiz·
3 mins to read

The chef admits he was ‘conceptually thick’ with numbers and maths. Photo / Getty Images

The chef admits he was ‘conceptually thick’ with numbers and maths. Photo / Getty Images

Jamie Oliver believes his restaurant empire went under because he did not get the basics right and was “conceptually thick”.

His Jamie’s Italian restaurant franchise went into administration in 2019, and he has now explained that his empire crumbled because he “got the basics wrong”.

Speaking with Davina McCall

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save