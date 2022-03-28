What's up, doll? Jackson at the gym again?

Married At First Sight's nude pic leaker unravels in an on-camera meltdown during Monday night's episode after copping payback that's so passive aggressive she's kinda jealous she didn't think of it herself.

It's a real journey tonight. One minute, the nude pic leaker is sobbing. The next, she's applying a hydrating Garnier face mask. Then, suddenly, she's threatening to leave the experiment entirely.

Even with your hydrating Garnier face mask, we can tell that's not a happy face.

If she follows through on these threats, does that mean she'll dump her husband? Well … he does insist on wearing that ridiculous bucket hat …

It's the morning after the commitment ceremony and we barge into everyone's bedrooms to hear them gossip about the nude pic fallout.

We cross now to Mitchell for some thoughtful analysis.

"I dunno how Jackson takes it, I'd be f**kin' outta there," he grunts.

Thanks for the input, Mitchell.

And how is Olivia faring after being put on trial by the experts last night? Maybe she took on board some of the advice she was offered and did a little self-reflection.

… Or not.

Sometimes the truth hurts *and* is hilarious.

"I'm still raging about last night," she fumes.

"The way the experts were speaking to me about how I hold a grudge and how that's gonna affect my relationship with Jackson is complete and utter crap. I hold a grudge? Cool, I like that about me."

Well, at least someone does.

And then the rage turns to tears when producers ask about her husband.

"He's my rock — he's my favourite person in the entire world," she begins to sob uncontrollably before descending into a full-blown breakdown.

"Last night confirmed he's such a backbone and he's who I want by my side for the rest of my life."

Your mood doesn't seem to match your fun hairstyle.

Huh. Seems like a very co-dependent relationship. The producers make a note of this for use in some future payback that will take place in approximately seven minutes.

Trumpets sound and the voiceover lady declares it's Reflections Week! Now, we have no idea what that is. But we assume it's similar to The Honesty Box — a challenge that's purely designed to force the contestants into insulting each other.

Our assumptions are correct.

In the first task, producers show Selina footage from her wedding day where her husband Cody mocked her for seeming desperate before saying she's not his type.

The Banana Boat baby has this exact hat.

Happy Reflections Week!

The producers get such a kick out of destroying Selina's spirit, they simply can't wait to zap everyone else of joy. So they devise an evil new task: they'll get one couple to write a letter to another couple. What's in the letter? As many passive aggressive insults that will fit on the page.

Do I even need to say which couples get paired together? You better believe Dom and Jack get told to whip out their quills and pen a thoughtful note to Olivia and Jackson.

Dom immediately gets to work.

" … And lastly, you're a moll," she reads aloud as she writes. "I know we can't write that but I would write that."

Domenica, if you don't write it, the producers have no issue forging your penmanship and adding it in themselves.

Tamara and Brent also get roped into sending a letter to Ella and Mitch. What thoughtful observations do they have to offer?

"Ella is insecure," Tamara says as she scrawls her thoughts down on a loose leaf page.

She has even come up with a task for Ella and Mitch: Go through each other's phones for five minutes.

Olivia probably already hacked it weeks ago.

Ah. The experts would be proud.

Look, Ella and Mitch seem stable. Ish. Stable-ish. Ya know, if you ignore the fact he still won't really confirm if he'll even talk to her after the experiment ends. But we're sure she has got nothing to worry about.

"What's in this little folder?" she points to an icon on her husband's phone screen. She tries tapping it but it won't open unless she enters a secret code.

"You can't go in that one," Mitch chuckles. "That's a vault. There's a heap of sh*t in there. I got a big vault. I've had it for a long time. Things that I wanna keep to myself and don't wanna show anyone else."

Ahhh. OK. Gotcha. Just so you know, Mitchell, unless you unlock it, we're gonna assume it's full of Tex-style pegging stuff.

"It's just got content inside it," he snips.

"Of explicit pictures?" Ella furrows her brow.

"Yes," he tries to end the conversation. "You're not gonna get into the vault."

Fine. We hear ya loud and clear. Ella, go down the hall and fetch Olivia. She seems to be adept at accessing people's secret nude pics.

Meanwhile, the mailman has made a special delivery to Olivia and Jackson's joint. At first we zone out and wonder why Jackson's wearing a hat that looks like it belongs on a baby in a sunscreen ad:

Ba-na-na Boat. Banana Boat!

But then they open the beautifully handwritten letter from Dom and Jack and begrudgingly read its contents.

"We believe you are exhibiting signs of co-dependency," Olivia reads aloud, before breaking out into a maniacal laugh.

"In order to test your ability to be apart from each other and live your own lives separately as well as in a relationship, we are setting you a task of spending the night apart," she reads the rest. "No phones, no email, no communication."

Olivia refuses to believe she's co-dependent, even though, just days ago, we watched her throw a tantrum when her husband wanted to break away from her side for one small hour to exercise and go to the toilet.

Olivia will be spewin' about this.

This task couldn't come soon enough for Jackson. He chucks some clothes in a bag and gets the hell outta there. His first destination? The only place Olivia will never go.

And how does Olivia cope on her night alone?

The following morning, Olivia's furious.

"I've tried to be a trooper and get on with it but Jackson was taken from me," she seethes.

But when he arrives home and tries to greet her warmly, she barely acknowledges him. Instead, she just uses him as a trash can to spew her rage into.

"I had a meltdown. Just [about] how sh*t everything's been," she rants.

"I'm just questioning why we should bother staying here. At the commitment ceremony, I get railroaded, gaslighted. Attempts of assassination against my character."

Jackson cuts her off. He's sick of just being the person his wife vents to (even though the only reason to get married is so you have someone who's obligated to listen to you rant. Well ... and someone who's obligated to pick you up from colonoscopies).

"You were more worried about this [rant] and that's what sh*ts me," he snaps. "You were more worried about this than us."

It's a forceful moment but, honestly, it's hard to take a man seriously when he's wearing a baby's hat.

So, is Olivia gonna follow through on her threat to quit? If so, great! We'll order the Uber. But, before you quit, Liv, maybe just duck into Ella's room real quick and see if you can crack the code to Mitch's nude pic vault.

MAFS is available in NZ on Three and ThreeNow