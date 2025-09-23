James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in August 2023. Photo / Getty Images

James Van Der Beek has pulled out of a Dawson’s Creek reunion as his cancer battle continues.

The actor told fans he won’t be attending today’s event due to a pair of stomach illnesses, the Mirror reported, making the announcement through an Instagram post yesterday.

“This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together way back in January,” Van Der Beek wrote.

“So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment.”

The actor, who played the titular role of Dawson Leery in the hit series, was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023.