Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

James Van Der Beek pulls out of Dawson’s Creek reunion amid cancer battle

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in August 2023. Photo / Getty Images

James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in August 2023. Photo / Getty Images

James Van Der Beek has pulled out of a Dawson’s Creek reunion as his cancer battle continues.

The actor told fans he won’t be attending today’s event due to a pair of stomach illnesses, the Mirror reported, making the announcement through an Instagram post yesterday.

“This is the evening I’d

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save