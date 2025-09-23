“I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theatre for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”
Van Der Beek announced the “ridiculously overqualified” Lin Manuel Miranda will be replacing him in the table read, “someone my kids would consider an upgrade over me”.
His wife Kimberly Van Der Beek confirmed the rest of the family will still be attending the event in a comment responding to a fan, according to People.
The couple share six children together – Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah Van Der Beek.
The charity event will be held today at New York’s Richard Rogers Theatre – where Miranda starred in the Tony award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton.
James Van Der Beek humorously acknowledged the coincidence in his post, writing Miranda “already knows how to get to the theatre. So that’s convenient”.
It is set to be attended by several other stars of the show, including original key cast members Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson.
Holmes and Jackson are set to reunite on screen in upcoming project Happy Hours, which will see Holmes direct her former Dawson’s love interest and real-life ex-boyfriend.