James McAvoy was punched by a man in a Toronto bar. Photo / Getty Images

James McAvoy was reportedly punched in a bar in Toronto.

A man is said to have struck the 46-year-old actor at random in Charlotte’s Room at around 11.55pm on Monday. It is claimed McAvoy – who attended the premiere of his directorial debut film California Schemin’ at the Toronto International Film Festival with his wife Lisa Liberati on September 6 – tried to de-escalate the situation while the man was being ejected from the venue.

A source told People magazine: “James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie and, as he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out.

“James’ back was to him, and the man just punched him.”

Despite the sudden attack, McAvoy remained at the bar and laughed off the ordeal with the staff and other patrons.