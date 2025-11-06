The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Giovanni Ribisi.
The film was shot in Aotearoa, filmed simultaneously with Avatar: The Way of Water beginning in September 2017. Filming wrapped in late December 2020. The film’s theatrical release has been subject to nine delays.
In 2013 the New Zealand Government signed a memorandum of understanding with Lightstorm Entertainment and Twentieth Century Fox to ensure three Avatar films were made in New Zealand. The agreement required one world premiere to be held in Wellington and at least $500 million to be spent on production activity in New Zealand, including live-action filming and visual effects.
Provided the films fulfilled the requirements set out in the memorandum, the production qualified for a tax rebate of 25%.
The Avatar franchise began with the eponymous film, released in 2009, which is the highest-grossing motion picture of all time. With the first film and its four sequels having a combined budget estimated at $1 billion, the franchise is one of the most expensive franchises ever created. It has grossed more than $5.2b worldwide.
As well as the Aotearoa premiere, the promotional tour for the film will include events in Hollywood, Paris, Tokyo, Sydney and London.
Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in New Zealand cinemas on December 18. The fourth and fifth instalments of the franchise are expected to be released in December 2029 and December 2031.