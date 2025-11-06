Avatar director James Cameron starred in a Tourism New Zealand campaign to promote New Zealand in 2016. Video / Tourism New Zealand

The Wellington theatre that was thrust into cinematic limelight when it hosted the 2003 world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is set to stage another star-studded premiere.

It was announced today that the Embassy Theatre, situated at the Eastern end of Courtenay Place, will host the New Zealand premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash on Saturday December 13.

The companies behind the franchise, 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment, confirmed that director James Cameron would be in attendance “as well as special guests and filmmakers”.

Fire and Ash is the third film in the Avatar series, created by Oscar-winning filmmaker Cameron.

The plot of the science fiction film takes audiences back to Pandora in “an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family”.