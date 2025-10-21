Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Reviews
Home / Entertainment

James Blunt Auckland review: Church-like nostalgia united generations at unexpected Spark Arena spectacle

Mitchell Hageman
Review by
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Mitchell is a Multimedia Journalist with the New Zealand Herald.

James Blunt invited Kiwis into his generational church of nostalgia on Tuesday night. Photo / Dave Simpson - Getty Images

James Blunt invited Kiwis into his generational church of nostalgia on Tuesday night. Photo / Dave Simpson - Getty Images

More than 20 years on from the release of his smash hit album Back To Bedlam, English crooner James Blunt turned Auckland’s Spark Arena into a joyous cathedral of generational nostalgia, writes Mitchell Hageman.

I was secretly dreading having to review James Blunt’s Auckland show.

Not because I harboured any

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save