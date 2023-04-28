The actress told fans she is 'grateful' to have enjoyed a 'beautiful partnership'. Photo / AP

Red Table Talk has long been the place for cancelled celebrities and stars on the rise to chat about their pitfalls and truths, discussing various current affairs in between their apology monologues and self-branding ramblings.

Now, disgraced celebs are going to have to find another table to sit at.

The popular talk show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, has been axed by Facebook.

On Wednesday, it was reported by Deadline that the series - which was the last remaining FB Watch Original show - wouldn’t be returning to the silver screen and that Red Table Talk was being offered around to other interested networks.

Variety reported that the cancelling of the show comes as a cost-cutting measure and that its fifth season will be its last.

On Facebook Watch’s long list of past shows is Piece of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. Henson, The Biebers on Watch, Elizabeth Olsen’s Sorry For Your Loss and Limetown featuring Jessica Biel.

From left: Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Will Smith in an episode of Red Table Talk. Photo / Supplied

Previous episodes of Red Table Talk have included big names such as Sandra Bullock, Snoop Dogg, Matthew McConaughey, Demi Moore, Keanu Reeves and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Most famously, the show hosted a confessional with Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband, Will Smith, where the talk show host discussed her “romantic entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

Jordyn Woods also notably did a tell-all interview on the show in 2019 following her much-talked-about kiss with Tristan Thompson. At the time, the model was best friends with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, whose sister Khloé Kardashian was dating Thompson.

“I should have gone home after the party,” she shared with Pinkett Smith. “I shouldn’t even have been there.”

Jordyn Woods first appeared on Red Table Talk to come clean about the cheating scandal nine months ago. Photo / Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out after Meta pulled the plug on her show, reports The Mirror.

The 51-year-old shared that she was “sorry” to see the people who had worked on the series “disband”.

Jada wrote on an Instagram post: “We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband.”

However, Smith revealed that she was trying to find a new home for Red Table Talk and that this wasn’t the end of the road for the popular series.

“We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come. We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon,” she wrote.



