Despite the awkward exchange, one TikTok user said the actor “was so nice” for taking photos with “everyone he can”, adding that Elordi was “so sexy and nice”.

JACOB ELORDI THIS WAS SO SEXY OF YOU!! pic.twitter.com/KGjq6fRABC — Ren 〰️ venezia82 (@wickedren) August 30, 2025

While some commenters called the Aussie “rude” and “disrespectful” towards the staff member, others were quick to defend the Euphoria star.

“This is so funny people complain no matter what. If he doesn’t stop to take pictures, people will say he is arrogant, if he stopped to take pictures and basically tell the person whatever he said, he is rude, like people are never happy,” one wrote.

Another fan praised Elordi: “Good for him!! Some times these securities forget that they are working for the celebrities, not otherwise!”

One fan even pointed out that staff at these types of events “are known for being rude and pushing celebs off the red carpet”, possibly referencing the red-carpet clash between Dominican actress Massiel Taveras and an official at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

At the time, Taveras simply wanted to pose and take a photo of her designer dress, which had a long train with the image of Jesus on it. But as she attempted to pose on the famous staircase, a female official appeared to usher her away from the red carpet and into the theatre.

As for Elordi, his tense red-carpet confrontation became a glitch on what was a successful premiere.

Inside the theatre, the actor was given a 13-minute standing ovation – the longest of this year’s festival – by the audience for his performance in Frankenstein.

Elordi grew visibly emotional during the standing ovation as he embraced writer and director Guillermo del Toro and co-star Mia Goth, before bowing his head and thanking the audience.

The film is an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 classic novel and follows scientist Victor Frankenstein (played by Oscar Isaac) as he brings to life a monstrous creature, played by Elordi. The movie follows the relationship between the egotistical creator and the creature, who grapples with his purpose.

