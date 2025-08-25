Advertisement
Late star Jerry Adler’s resurfaced interview reveals worries over career

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Jerry Adler was known for his role as Hesh in "The Sopranos". Photo / Getty Images

Jerry Adler feared his career was coming to an end before his acting comeback.

The Sopranos actor has died at the age of 96, and an interview has since resurfaced in which he admitted he thought he was headed for retirement years before his passing.

He told The New York in 1992: “I was really getting into the twilight of a mediocre career.”

