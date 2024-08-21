Elsewhere, a source told Page Six that Lively felt “fat-shamed” by Baldoni during filming when he allegedly asked for her weight before lifting her in a scene.

TMZ were told Baldoni allegedly asked the question as he has a history of back issues.

While neither actor has addressed rumours of a feud, it seems another key cast member is.

Taking to Instagram, Brandon Sklenar who stars as Lively’s character’s former flame, Atlas, in the movie, has called out the “disheartening” narrative circulating online.

“I wanted to take a minute and address all this stuff swirling online,” he said. The actor continued to say Hoover, Lively and “the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves”.

“Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about.”

Sklenar continued to tell fans in his post that the headlines circulating about feud rumours are the “opposite of the point” and noted that despite what “may or may not” have happened behind the scenes should “not detract from what our intentions were in making this film”.

In addition to feud rumours, the Gossip Girl alum has faced intense scrutiny due to criticisms over her “insensitive” and “tone-deaf” promotion of the film that centres on a woman’s experience of surviving domestic abuse.

Brandon Sklenar and Blake Lively are co-stars in the controversial film. Photo / Getty Images

Many commentators have claimed that Lively has failed to adequately acknowledge the sensitive nature of the storyline, instead promoting the film as a summer blockbuster. Others have taken issue with Lively seemingly using the film to help generate buzz around her newly launched haircare brand, Blake Brown.

Amid the backlash, internet detectives have been busy resurfacing old interviews in which they claim Lively behaved “rudely” towards reporters or in several instances, even used a transphobic slur.

In an extract of one unearthed interview with Elle Magazine in 2012, Lively admitted: “I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they’d better be trannies. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated.”







