Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Isla Fisher on life after divorce: ‘It’s exciting to reinvent myself’

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Isla Fisher says returning to work has helped her move on after divorce. Photo / Getty Images

Isla Fisher says returning to work has helped her move on after divorce. Photo / Getty Images

Isla Fisher is looking forward to “reinventing” herself after her divorce.

The Wedding Crashers actor divorced Sacha Baron Cohen after 14 years of marriage earlier this year and after taking a break from her career to focus on their three kids, she has “really enjoyed” getting back to work and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save