Furious Netflix employees have taken to Twitter today to vent their frustration over being suddenly laid off by the streaming giant.

While the specific number of employees laid off is not known at this time, the NY Post reports that the majority of the workers were part of Netflix's recently launched Tudum division.

One employee wrote that "Well. I just was laid off from a significant contract originally intended through August so I'm looking for stable work ... and rent. I need rent,"

"Uh oh! Looks like I have to do this tweet again. Is anyone hiring? Netflix just laid off my team (my job included). It was an incredible few months and I'm grateful for it but I'm stoked about whatever's next. Email is in bio," another tweet read.

Tudum - which is a sly reference to the iconic noise that plays alongside the Netflix logo - is a division of the company covering news directly related to Netflix's most popular shows and movies.

According to a knowledgeable source, the Tudum layoffs included a mix of staff and contractors, with more potential layoffs on the way. Tudum was only launched in December 2021, and more extrabudgetary projects such as Queue - the company's in-house digital publication focusing on Netflix originals - could be the next to go.

A spokesperson for Netflix declined to comment on the Tudum layoffs, but said "Our fan website Tudum is an important priority for the company."

This steady drip of employee dismissals began last week when Netflix revealed it had lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter with two million more expected by the second quarter.

This marks Netflix's largest and only subscriber loss since 2011.

Netflix co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos then made the controversial announcement that the site would be cracking down on password sharing.

In a letter written to the Netflix shareholders, the men said that "Our relatively high household penetration — when including the large number of households sharing accounts — combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds".

To add insult to injury, a scathing expose by the Hollywood Reporter was posted just days after the rough earnings report. The article was extremely incisive and outlined in detail, the company's exorbitant spending, lack of quality control among its content, and the battle for power currently occurring between executives.

Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos was at the centre of the damning expose posted by the Hollywood Reporter. Photo / Getty

"I wonder if, say, a bonobo throwing sh-t at a whiteboard full of titles as a method of deciding what projects to make would have more or less success than all of these other 'deciders' who think they know what people want or don't want." read one quote from a Netflix employee.

Upwards of 15 employees have since taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the company, with many posting their email addresses in hope of finding new employment quickly.

Roughly 10-15 employees put out virtual "Help Wanted" signs on Twitter, after getting their notices of dismissal.

"Just got laid off from Netflix/Tudum, effective today," former Tudum writer Reina Sultan tweeted. "Email me with opportunities at reinasultan@gmail.com so I can pay my rent and help my parents survive! A bunch of my incredible colleagues got laid off, too. You'd be incredibly lucky to work with any of them."