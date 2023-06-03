Ioan Gruffudd’s young daughter has filed a restraining order against him after an alleged incident, amid the actor’s messy split from ex-wife Alice Evans. Photos / Instagram and Getty Images

Ioan Gruffudd’s young daughter has filed a restraining order against him after an alleged incident, amid the actor’s messy split from ex-wife Alice Evans. Photos / Instagram and Getty Images

The eldest daughter of actor Ioan Gruffudd and his estranged wife Alice Evans has filed for a restraining order against her famous father and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace, according to news.com.au.

Los Angeles Superior Court records reveal that the 13-year-old’s case has been classed under “domestic violence protection”.

While official documents were not listed, Ella Gruffudd asked for a temporary restraining order after an alleged incident at her dad’s home, according to Daily Mail.

Ella and her younger sister, Elsie, 9, were said to be visiting the home the Fantastic Four actor shares with his girlfriend when the incident took place.

Cases against both Gruffudd and Wallace have hearings scheduled for June 22 and June 23, respectively.

Representatives for the pair did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Actress Alice Evans, Ella Gruffudd, Elsie Gruffudd and actor Ioan Gruffudd attend the premiere of Show Dogs. Photo / Getty Images

Ella’s restraining order is the latest filing in a long list of legal dramas the family have been embroiled in over the years.

In March 2021, Gruffudd filed for a divorce against Evans after she publicly slammed him on social media.

The 102 Dalmatians actress posted on Instagram at the time, revealing that the Titanic actor had left her in “excruciating” pain after the separation.

“I am still fighting against it, because I love our kids, and I still love him, but something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don’t see him coming back to us,” she added.

That following October, Evans accused Gruffudd of having a three-year affair with one of her friends and said the actor had “mentally tortured” her when they were in a relationship.

Bianca Wallace and Ioan Gruffudd attend Wales To The World. Photo / Getty Images

Gruffudd then filed a request for a restraining order against Evans in February 2022, revealing that she threatened to “make false public accusations”, “sell false stories to the press” and “destroy” his career if he divorced her.

“Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters,” the petition claimed, and she allegedly “threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands”.

Evans denied her ex’s claims, saying she had not “hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace” of Gruffudd or his girlfriend.

Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd attend the Society of Camera Operators Lifetime Achievement Awards. Photo / Getty Images

However, a judge reportedly granted Gruffudd a three-year restraining order against Evans a few months later.

“She had become increasingly volatile and seemingly intent on destroying his career with her character assassination,” an insider previously told the Daily Mail, adding that Gruffudd hoped the order would “put an end” to the drama.

Around this time, Evans was pushing for legal and physical custody of their two children, Ella and Elsie.

However, she was willing to grant visitation rights so the girls could see their father.

Gruffudd said he did not want to prolong the custody battle any longer. “I initially filed the custody RFO because of Alice’s ongoing behaviour toward me and toward the children, and because I believed she was interfering in my relationship with them,” the father of two explained at the time.

“I believe Alice continues to interfere in my relationships with the children to this day, and I believe that further custody orders are imperative at this time to prevent additional damage to the relationships and emotional harm to Ella and Elsie as a result of Alice’s continuing behaviour.”

Both Evans and Gruffudd reportedly agreed to a continuance custody hearing rescheduled for July 13, according to Daily Mail.



