14 Aug, 2025 07:18 AM 2 mins to read

After first gaining fame by cutting shapes, internet legend Jack Kay has dropped his own track this week.

The 26-year-old posted a link to “Ibiza Final Boss” on Tuesday.

His voice is sampled on the song, which was produced by Londoner Carnao Beats.

Kay became an internet meme after a clip of him raving in Ibiza went viral on TikTok.

The video, posted by Zero Six West Ibiza, depicts the Newcastle lad’s stank face and iconic skin-fade.