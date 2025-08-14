Wearing a gold chain, black muscle shirt and his signature bob haircut, Kay quickly earned the moniker Ibiza Final Boss.
The title riffs off the reputation of tourists to the Spanish island, which is notorious for partying in British dance culture.
PR expert Mayah Riaz told the Mirror she expects Kay could make as much as six figures from his 15 minutes of fame.
“He’s got the holy trinity of viral success: he’s relatable, popped up at the right time, and is unintentionally hilarious.”
He has already been signed by talent agency Neon Management, where he joins the ranks of British reality stars Joey Essex and Stephen Webb.
Photos on the Final Boss’ Instagram suggest he is already enjoying the fruits of going viral as they show him travelling on private jets and partying in luxury villas.
He has been pictured with several celebrities in the past week, including Irish DJ Kettama and adult content creator Bonnie Blue.