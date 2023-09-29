Coast host Toni Street is also the host of podcast We Need To Talk. Photo / Coast

This Saturday is International Podcast Day – and what better way to spend this weekend than by catching up on all your favourite podcasts?

Whether it’s true crime, celebrity gossip or comedy, there’s a podcast genre to suit every kind of listener.

In this new series, notable Kiwis are sharing their favourite podcasts. Over the next few weeks, NZME podcast hosts will reveal their top five and why they can’t stop listening.

Podcast host Toni Street with husband Matt France. Photo / Doug Sherring

First up is Coast radio host, author and host of the podcast We Need to Talk, Toni Street.

“I’ve only recently started fully engaging in podcasts,” Street admits, though she’s hosted her own podcast for over a year.

“They’re addictive, the more you listen, the more content you go searching for. I find them really therapeutic, and a great alternative to scrolling aimlessly on my phone.”

Street adds that podcasts are a great way to multi-task.

“It feels like I’m making really good use of my time. For example, when I’m making dinner I’ll pop on a podcast, or if I’m walking the dog, stuck in Auckland traffic or waiting for my kids to finish a sports practice.

“It’s the perfect way to educate yourself on topics you’re genuinely interested in.”

Street loves a real-life story, a cold case and a wellness hack. Here are her five favourite podcasts – so plug in and press Play.

1. No Filter

Mia Freedman is the co-founder of Australian lifestyle website Mamamia and is known for becoming the youngest editor of the Australian Cosmopolitan in 1996, aged just 24.

On her podcast No Filter, she sits down each week with a guest in a talkshow-style conversation to delve into their life story.

From reality TV stars to political leaders and businesswomen, each guest has an impactful story to share – and Freedman doesn’t shy away from the tough topics.

2. A Moment in Crime

Award-winning NZ Herald podcast A Moment In Crime, hosted by senior crime and justice reporter Anna Leask, hit one million downloads this week.

The first episode was released in September 2019, focused on the Christchurch terror attack six months earlier.

Episodes are usually released monthly and, so far, Leask has covered 44 cases from the murder of Grace Millane, the disappearance of Southland toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank, massacres at Aramoana and Raurimu and the tragic murders of Kiwi cops Senior Constable Len Snee and Constable Matthew Hunt while on duty.

3. The Art Of Being Well

The Art of Being Well is hosted by functional medicine expert and author Dr Will Cole.

His ethos is “using self-care as a form of self-respect” to “discover your own metamorphosis” – and through his wellness-focused podcast, he shares new ways to take care of your body, mind and relationships.

Cole dives into current wellness trends, from cycle syncing to intermittent fasting, and interviews health specialists to debunk the myths around wellbeing.

4. At Home with Lauren Keenan

Sydney interiors stylist Lauren Keenan hosts At Home with Lauren Keenan, a podcast on all things interior design.

On each episode, Keenan unpacks the latest design trends and reveals how you can include them in your home, interviewing design experts for their tips and tricks.

Whether you’re interested in real estate, embarking on a home reno, you’ve just bought your first home, or you’re renting, Keenan shares countless ways you can make your space your own.

5. We Need To Talk with Toni Street

We Need To Talk is radio host Toni Street’s lifestyle and wellness podcast, an extension of her “We Need To Talk” segment on Coast Breakfast.

Each episode features a guest chosen by Street, as she opens up the conversation to those who may have done things a little differently to help match their wellness goals.

Street previously told the Herald: “It was a chance to give my perspective and talk about something new that I’ve found – a new exercise regime I’m doing, or a new superfood I’ve discovered, things like that.”

The podcast features Kiwis from all walks of life and what they’re doing to achieve their wellbeing goals, from fitness to parenting to mental health.