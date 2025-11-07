Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Insider secrets from the NZ set of Predator: Badlands

Emma Gleason
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Predator Badlands, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, was filmed in New Zealand and is in cinemas from November 6. Video / 20th Century Fox

Predator: Badlands was filmed in a top secret location in Rotorua last year and the Herald went on set to see how a blockbuster sci-fi movie makes it to the big screen. Here are the things that surprised us the most from our glimpse behind the scenes.

Codenamed ‘backpack’, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save